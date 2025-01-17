Dramatic Videos Capture SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion

The flight, conducted at 4:37 p.m. CT from Starbase, TX, aimed to achieve major milestones but faced setbacks in its journey to space.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, commented on the test, saying, “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed! ✨”

The launch was streamed live by SpaceX on X in a video that had garnered 10.5M views as of 9 a.m. EST Friday, Jan. 17.

Videos circulating on X show the fiery explosion that apparently happened about 10 minutes into the launch.

In a statement, SpaceX said the mission represented both achievements and challenges. The Super Heavy booster successfully lifted off, powered by all 33 Raptor engines, and separated from the Starship upper stage after a nominal ascent. It then performed a boostback burn and landed on the launch and catch tower arms, marking "the second successful catch of a Super Heavy booster."

The upper stage also showed promise, lighting all six of its Raptor engines for an ascent burn. However, telemetry was lost eight and a half minutes into the flight. SpaceX said initial data points to "a fire developed in the aft section of the ship, leading to a rapid unscheduled disassembly."

SpaceX emphasized that the launch corridor ensured public safety, with any debris falling into designated hazard areas. The company urged anyone spotting debris to avoid handling it and to report findings to the SpaceX Debris Hotline.

"Success comes from what we learn, and this flight test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary," the company said. A full investigation is underway in coordination with the FAA to identify the cause and make improvements.

Preparations are already underway for the eighth flight test, with the next Starship and booster undergoing prelaunch testing. SpaceX remains committed to its vision of creating "a fully and rapidly reusable space transportation system."

Stay tuned as the story develops and for more updates on SpaceX’s progress toward making space exploration a reality.

