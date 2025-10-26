Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 48°

SHARE

Dozens Suffer Burns, Prompting Huge Heated Blanket Recall From NJ Company

A New Jersey company is recalling tens of thousands of infrared sauna blankets after dozens of users reported burn injuries, federal officials said.

A sauna blanket recalled by Lifepro Fitness in October 2025.

A sauna blanket recalled by Lifepro Fitness in October 2025.

 Photo Credit: CPSC
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Lifepro Fitness issued the recall for about 78,000 Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 23. The heated blankets were made in China and imported by Lifepro, which is based in Howell Township, NJ.

The sauna blankets can overheat during use, posing a serious burn hazard, the CPSC said. Lifepro has received 65 reports of the blankets overheating, including 32 people who suffered burns.

The recall includes all Bioremedy models with gray control pads, sold in black, gray, pink, and purple. The blankets were available in two sizes and retailed for $179 to $199.

The blankets were sold online from September 2022 through June 2025. They were available through Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Lifepro.com, QVC, and Walmart.

Customers should unplug and stop using the blankets immediately. Lifepro is offering free replacements through its recall website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 888-491-1690.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE