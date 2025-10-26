Dozens Suffer Burns, Prompting Huge Heated Blanket Recall From NJ Company

Lifepro Fitness issued the recall for about 78,000 Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 23. The heated blankets were made in China and imported by Lifepro, which is based in Howell Township, NJ.

The sauna blankets can overheat during use, posing a serious burn hazard, the CPSC said. Lifepro has received 65 reports of the blankets overheating, including 32 people who suffered burns.

The recall includes all Bioremedy models with gray control pads, sold in black, gray, pink, and purple. The blankets were available in two sizes and retailed for $179 to $199.

The blankets were sold online from September 2022 through June 2025. They were available through Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Lifepro.com, QVC, and Walmart.

Customers should unplug and stop using the blankets immediately. Lifepro is offering free replacements through its recall website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 888-491-1690.

