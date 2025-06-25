Dozens Of Guns Bought, Then Vanished, Only To Reappear In PA, NJ

Anthony Jackson, 28, was sentenced to 12 ½ to 30 years after pleading guilty to charges connected to a major gun trafficking operation. Prosecutors say Jackson used his clean record to buy 29 handguns, mostly 9mm pistols, which he then sold to people who weren’t legally allowed to own them.

Gun Bought In Bucks County Found With Felon Weeks Later

The case began unraveling after investigators recovered multiple firearms used in crimes. One of those guns, purchased by Jackson from The Bunker Gun Shop in Warminster on February 26, was recovered by Philadelphia police just 51 days later—in the possession of a convicted felon.

Detectives called the short "time to crime" a clear sign the gun was trafficked.

Five Guns Recovered At Crime Scenes

Five of the guns Jackson bought were found at separate crime scenes, according to authorities. Four were recovered in Pennsylvania, and one was found in Camden County, New Jersey.

Jackson never reported any of the firearms stolen, officials said.

He Bought Low, Sold High

Jackson told investigators he bought the guns for $400 to $500 and resold them for $800 to $900. Most of the sales were traced back to Delia’s Gun Shop in Philadelphia, but he also bought weapons from Lock’s Philadelphia Gun Exchange, Firing Line Inc., Delaware Valley Sports Center, and others.

He tried to buy a 30th gun on May 17 but didn’t complete the purchase.

Gun Buys Spanned Nearly Three Years

Detectives broke down Jackson’s buying spree into four phases:

October 22 to December 30, 2021 – Jackson purchased 10 handguns. Three of them were later recovered in Philadelphia and Camden.

January 6 to December 14, 2022 – He bought seven handguns, sometimes days apart.

February 21 to November 8, 2023 – Jackson bought eight more. One was found during a traffic stop.

February 25 to May 12, 2024 – He bought four additional guns. One was recovered in Philadelphia with a wanted felon.

Long List Of Charges

Jackson pleaded guilty to dealing in unlawful proceeds, providing false information on firearm purchase forms, selling guns to ineligible buyers, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley handed down the sentence.

The investigation was led by Bucks County Detectives, with assistance from the ATF, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Gun Violence Task Force, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Camden County Police Department. Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon prosecuted the case.

