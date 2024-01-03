Overcast 37°

Dozen Emaciated, Neglected Animals Rescued From Newark Home: Officials

Twelve dogs and other animals were rescued from dire conditions by American Human Societies and Newark Animal Control last month.

More than a dozen animals in various states of emaciation were rescued from a Newark home, officials said.

 Photo Credit: The Associated Humane Societies - Newark
Sam Barron

AHS said it responded to the home after receiving a distress call and found the dogs, cats, turtles, a macaw, a bearded dragon and a ball python in "horrendous conditions."

"All animals were in varying degrees of emaciation," AHS said. " Crates and cages [were] coated in waste."

The dogs were frightened but friendly and were taken to the shelter's medical department and are undergoing essential care, including proper hydration and a structured feeding schedule, the AHS said. 

The dogs had a "sense of relief knowing they were finally going to receive the care they deserved,"  AHS said.

