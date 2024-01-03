Dozen Emaciated, Neglected Animals Rescued From Newark Home: Officials

AHS said it responded to the home after receiving a distress call and found the dogs, cats, turtles, a macaw, a bearded dragon and a ball python in "horrendous conditions."

"All animals were in varying degrees of emaciation," AHS said. " Crates and cages [were] coated in waste."

The dogs were frightened but friendly and were taken to the shelter's medical department and are undergoing essential care, including proper hydration and a structured feeding schedule, the AHS said.

The dogs had a "sense of relief knowing they were finally going to receive the care they deserved," AHS said.

