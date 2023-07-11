Downed Wires Close Lanes At Holland Tunnel

Northbound lanes have reopened, the Port Authority tweeted.
Downed wires forced all southbound lanes on Marin Boulevard between 14th Street and 12th Street in Jersey City at the Holland Tunnel to close, the Port Authority said in a tweet on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 11.
Northbound lanes have reopened, the Port Authority tweeted.
It is unclear how long the southbound lanes will be closed for.
