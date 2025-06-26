'Double Go F— Off:' NJ Brunch Spot Owner Sounds Off After Price Complaints In Now-Deleted Video

“I just had two rich people say they’re never coming back here because our prices are double [REDACTED] were,” one Taylor Sam's Bay Head employee says in the clip shared by NJ Advance Media.

The redacted name refers to the restaurant previously located in the same space before Taylor Sam’s took over and opened officially one week ago.

The customers allegedly praised the food, calling it "excellent," but said they couldn’t justify a "$40 breakfast."

“It’s very unfortunate b/c we’re local,” the employee says the customer told them. “I was like, that is unfortunate.”

The employee then adds, “The richer you get, the less money you want to give away.”

Later in the video, the employee is seen speaking to owner Dawn Spivak.

“Did you ask them where their bodies are physically standing?” Spivak says.

The employee looks confused.

“This is Bay Head, baby. Location, location, location,” Spivak continues.

According to Realtor.com, the average price of a home in Bay Head is $3 million.

“Our food is double the quality and double the flavor. You can double go and f— off.”

While Taylor Sam's declined comment to Daily Voice, Spivak's husband, Scott, issued the following statement to NJ Advance Media:

“We usually work with our marketing manager to get final approval on videos but things were out of our control. We were in the middle of opening, my son came down with a throat infection. There was a miscommunication with the marketing guy and he thought it was approved to go through and it never should have went.”

Taylor Sam's reportedly shared an apology video on TikTok, but deleted that too. Scott Spivak told the outlet that Taylor Sam's is apologizing to people personally in Bay Head and that "it's been rough."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.