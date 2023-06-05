Fair 69°

Double-Decked: Flying Jeep Lands On Sedan In Hackensack

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a flying SUV.

409 South River Street in Hackensack on Monday, June 5.
Jerry DeMarco
A Jeep went airborne, landing on a sedan, in the parking lot of a Hackensack construction company early Monday.

The mishap in the Colonelli Brothers parking lot on South River Street near the Route 80 overpass occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., June 5.

Hackensack firefighters extricated the driver whose Jeep Patriot landed atop an Audi A5 sedan and against a Ford Explorer.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Needless to say, a towing service was needed.

