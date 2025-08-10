Double Celestial Treat: Venus Meets Jupiter, Meteor Showers Follow Hours Later

Tuesday, Aug. 12 will dawn with brilliant Venus sidling up to mighty Jupiter in the eastern twilight, and by nightfall the year’s most dependable meteor show will be streaking overhead.

The planetary rendezvous starts around 4 a.m. local time when Venus, the brightest beacon in the sky, slides to within less than one degree of Jupiter.

Hold a pinky finger at arm’s length and you will cover the gap. The duo rises higher through dawn and repeats almost as tightly on Wednesday for anyone who sleeps through the first act. Binoculars sharpen the view, but the naked eye is plenty.

Once darkness returns Tuesday night, Earth plows through debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, sparking the annual Perseid meteor shower. Peak activity runs from about midnight until predawn Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A waning but still 84 percent full moon will wash out many dim streaks, trimming the expected rate to roughly 20 meteors per hour instead of the usual 60-plus, yet patient observers should still catch a handful of bright fireballs.

Viewing tips from NASA and veteran skywatchers:

Head to the darkest site you can find, away from city glare.

Face northeast, lie back, and give your eyes 20 minutes to adapt.

Skip binoculars for meteors; a wide naked-eye view is best.

Bring a lounge chair, warm drink and layered clothing — August nights can surprise.

Under ideal moon-free conditions, Perseids can top 75 meteors an hour, but even in bright moonlight the shower’s reliability and summer timing make it a crowd favorite. The bonus of a Venus-Jupiter conjunction the same day turns the mid-August sky into a compact master class in planetary motion and cosmic dust.

If clouds interrupt, don’t despair: the planets will remain within several degrees through the week, and Perseid meteors continue — albeit at lower rates — until about Sunday, Aug. 24.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.