Don’t Pay That Power Bill Yet — NJ Customers Might Be Owed $300

New Jersey’s four major electric companies all raised rates June 1, and now that summer’s heat has officially kicked in, residents are reporting spikes of up to several hundred dollars on their bills.
But here’s the good news: If you’re struggling with high bills, help is here.
Utilities across the state — PSE&G, JCP&L, and Atlantic City Electric (ACE) — are now rolling out emergency relief, including free money, shutoff protection, and bill credits to help families weather the summer surge.
Atlantic City Electric (ACE): Up To $300 In One-Time Grants
ACE and nonprofit SHARES launched the Customer Relief Fund, offering up to $300 to low- and moderate-income customers. You must owe at least $250 and be past due by 60+ days.
Apply here or call 800-642-3780
Other ACE summer perks:
- No shutoffs July to September
- Waived reconnection fees
- 24-month payment plans
JCP&L: $30 Monthly Credit In July and August
JCP&L customers will get a $30 credit on their bills in July and August — with a gentle $10 payback per month from September through February.
JCP&L is also:
- Waiving shutoffs through September
- Waiving reconnection fees
- Offering longer payment plans
PSE&G: $30 Credit + Shutoff Protection
PSE&G is doing the same:
- $30 credit in July and August
- Pay back $10/month starting in September (no interest)
- Shutoff protection through September
- Waived reconnection fees
