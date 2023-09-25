Don't Miss NJ Seniors Competing On 'Golden Bachelor' Premiering This Week

The "Golden Bachelor," starring Gerry Turner, will air Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Three of the contestants hail from New Jersey. They are:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury

These accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love — and perhaps even themselves — in the process, when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres next month on ABC.

About Anna: Anna is a woman of the world. She has traveled to over 20 countries but is still looking for her travel partner for life. Anna has three daughters, and loves hiking and skiing with them. The adventurous matriarch is looking for a kind, confident, sensitive and emotionally intelligent man with whom to share her life. When Anna isn’t spending time with her family, she loves foraging for mushrooms, and learning about new herbs and plants. She also loves to cook, spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market, and loves anything dark chocolate.

About Maria: With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Maria is a firecracker that’s ready to find a spark. Maria is a hopeless romantic who is looking for a kind, funny and independent man that’s ready for “a love adventure.” She has three children in their 20s and loves them more than anything in the world. Maria’s career in health and wellness is extremely important to her, along with a passion for helping families impacted by autism. When she isn’t working, Maria enjoys playing tennis, pickleball and board games. Maria believes true love is within reach and we hope she’s right. She never gone paintballing but really wants to try, her favorite indulgence is a glass of 100-year old Grand Marnier, and she loves Valentine’s Day.

About Theresa: A gorgeous catch with a huge heart, Theresa is very close with her children and grandchildren, and loves nothing more than seeing them all thrive. She describes herself as optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss. Theresa hopes to meet a partner who will be her best friend in this next chapter of life and will appreciate all the little moments with her. When she’s not spending time with her family, Theresa enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping. She loves to sing … alone in her car, she taught herself all about the stock market, and loves ‘70s rock, both soft and hard.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry (pronounced Gary) Turner lives in his dream house on a lake in Indiana.

Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Gerry is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

The "Golden Bachelor" teased the show in a clip released Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

