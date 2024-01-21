Don't Miss New Season Of 'The Bachelor' Featuring NJ Model

The new season starring the Pennsylvania tennis coach will air Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Among the 32 contestants who will meet 28-year-old Graziadei is 25-year-old leasing agent and model, Erika Cardenas, of North Bergen.

On Monday evening, all of the women will meet Joey at the Bachelor mansion, and have only one shot to make their very first impression.

Erika is up against two sisters from Philadelphia, a radiochemist, a guidance counselor, and more than two dozen hopefuls from across the U.S.

Click here to see all the women vying for Joey's heart, or scroll down to read more about Erika and Joey.

Erika, a model represented by State MGMT, is a loving dog mom to her pup, Cleo, but fels something is missing in her life: Her future husband. She says that finding love is her ultimate goal and wants to meet a partner that she can travel the world with and try new restaurants with. Erika she is hoping Joey has the same love for adventure that she does.

In her free time, Erika loves reading and dreams of writing her own bestseller one day. Could this be the beginning of her book-worthy love story?

Joey stole hearts all over America on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Joey is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Tune into ABC on Monday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. to watch "The Bachelor."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.