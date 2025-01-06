Don't Fall For It: New Twist On Imposter Fraud Targets Your Money, Personal Info

These scams are becoming increasingly convincing, but learning to spot the red flags can help you stay protected.

How the Scam Works

Initial Contact: Scammers pose as representatives from well-known companies, such as Amazon or a tech support service. They’ll claim there’s a routine issue, like suspicious charges on your account, a computer virus, or an account breach.

Escalation: The scammers lie, saying your name is tied to serious crimes. They claim the courts will seize your money unless you act quickly.

The "Hero" Tactic: To gain your trust, they pretend to connect you with a “government official” who can fix the problem. But this so-called official is just another scammer.

The Endgame: They pressure you to withdraw cash or make payments via gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or other untraceable methods.

Key Warning Signs

The FTC emphasizes that real government officials will never:

Demand payment in cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

Ask you to keep your conversation a secret or lie to anyone.

Instruct you to transfer money from your accounts for any reason.

Scammers often use tactics to appear legitimate, including:

Faking caller ID to show the name of a government agency.

Providing fake employee ID or badge numbers.

Sending official-looking documents or using names of real government employees.

Protect Yourself

Verify the caller’s identity: Contact the company or agency directly using official contact information.

Be cautious with sensitive information: Never share personal or financial details with unsolicited callers.

Avoid unconventional payment methods: Legitimate agencies will never ask for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Report Scams

If you suspect an imposter fraud, report it to the FTC at reportFraud.ftc.gov.

For more tips on avoiding scams, visit the FTC’s guide: How To Avoid Imposter Scams.

