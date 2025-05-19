Trump Jr. Draws Fire For Raising Questions About Biden Cancer Disclosure

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” the first son wrote on both the Truth Social and X social media platforms.

Biden was actually diagnosed with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), not Stage 5 cancer.

Biden's office said in a statement on Sunday, May 18, that he received the diagnosis on Friday, May 16, and that the cancer had spread to the bone. That came after a “small nodule” was found on the 82-year-old Biden's prostate after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms before his diagnosis.

Many of the more than 13,000 responses to the Trump Jr. post on X also noted the former first lady holds a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.), and not a medical degree.

On both Truth Social and X, the 47-year-old Trump Jr. linked to a statement on X by Dr. Steven Quay, a scientist and author, who said prostate cancer "is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth."

Quay noted even with the most aggressive form, it's a five- to seven-year "journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic."

"Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.

"It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed."

Biden issued his first statement on the diagnosis in a post on X just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 19, stating: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

