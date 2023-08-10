Dollar General Opening Two Stores In North Jersey

The discount retailer announced they are holding two grand opening celebrations for its new market stores in Saddle Brook and North Arlington on Saturday, August 12.

The Saddle Brook event will be held at 8 a.m. at 419 Market St. while the North Arlington event will be held at 10 a.m. at 11 River Road Suite 35 at 10 a.m. Each celebration will include $10 gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags with product samples to the first 100 customers.

Dollar General Market stores offer more food options and also sell cleaning supplies, paper products and other items. Anyone interested in working at the store should visit www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

The retailer opened its first New Jersey location in 2001 and its first Bergen County location in 2009. The company said it employs more than 1,900 Garden Staters..

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.