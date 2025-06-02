Dog’s Leg Cut Off With Scissors, Left Untreated For Days: PA Man Charged

Stephen L. Stoltzfus, 45, has been charged with two counts of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and one count of Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals, according to Humane Society Police Officer Jennifer Nields.

Investigators say Stoltzfus admitted to amputating his dog Kimber's leg with scissors after she was struck by a hay machine at his home on the 800 block of Pumping Station Road. Rather than taking her to a vet, Stoltzfus allegedly sought pain meds over the phone—ignoring a local clinic’s repeated demands to bring her in for proper treatment.

When police arrived, they found a 4-year-old female labradoodle-type dog in horrific condition: her blood-soaked fur clung to a severely injured hind leg, with exposed bone, signs of acute blood loss, infection, severe anemia, fleas, ticks, and matted blood.

Stoltzfus reportedly told officers he believed the dog was “happy and doing fine” and admitted he had never taken her to a licensed veterinarian.

Detectives from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police assisted the PSPCA with the arrest. Stoltzfus was granted $10,000 unsecured bail by Judge William Mankin during his preliminary arraignment on Monday, June 2. He remains free on that amount.

As part of the court order, Stoltzfus must surrender his other animals—including six large dogs and eight puppies—to the PSPCA.

The PSPCA thanked Anicell Bio Tech for donating stem cell wraps to aid in Kimber’s recovery, calling the gift “nothing short of remarkable” for animals healing from severe trauma.

All charges were filed by Officer Nields. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

