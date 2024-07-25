Dog Who Has Spent Nearly His Entire Life At Bergen Animal Shelter Needs Home (And More)

All four dogs are ready for find their fur-ever families.

The pups featured in this news article are among dozens who are ready to be adopted out from the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro.

MEET BRICK: This 9-year-old American Bully is a staff favorite at the shelter. He's very friendly and has been at the facility since October 2023, when he was brought in as a surrender. He is extremely affectionate, happy, and built like a brick — sturdy.

MEET CHINO: This playful American Pit Bull Terrier was also brought in as a surrender and has been at the shelter for about as long as he's been alive: Three years. While Chino needs time to warm up, he's energetic and playful.

MEET JOSIE: Josie Silky Terrier whose fur was long when she came in as a stray, and matted to her body. Shelter volunteers have since given Josie a new 'do. This little lapdog is loving and playful, and is approximately 4 years old.

MEET JULES: Jules would make the perfect family dog. The hound mix is about 2 years old and is attentive and loyal to whoever is caring for her or walking her. She is always aware of her surroundings and has been at the shelter for one month since being brought in as a stray.

Anyone interested in meeting Brick, Chino, Josie, or Jules can email the shelter's adoption center here or click here to fill out an adoption form.

The Bergen County Animal Shelter's adoption center has visiting hours between 1 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. every day except Mondays for those interested in meeting a furry family member.

