Dog-Walking Woman, 40, Struck Crossing Glen Rock Street, Hawthorne Driver, 76, Cited

A 40-year-old Glen Rock woman walking her dog was hospitalized after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in broad daylight, authorities said.

<p>The pedestrian and her dog were crossing Ackerman Avenue when the driver made a left from westbound Rock Road heading south and his 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek hit her, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. </p>

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
A 76-year-old Hawthorne resident received a summons for failing to yield following the Nov. 14 noontime crash.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the chief said.

The dog wasn’t seriously injured, he said.

