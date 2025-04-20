Dog Owned By NJ Cop Attacks Man, Pet; Chief Responds To Social Media Backlash

According to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller, the officer's privately-owned dog broke loose from the officer’s home before the attack.

“Within a few minutes police officers responded to the area,” Miller said in a public statement. “It then became known a dog, who is privately owned by a member of the Secaucus Police Department, got loose from his residence and attacked another dog and the other dog’s owner.”

The incident, which happened days after a deadly and unrelated dog in Bergen County, gained traction on social media. But Miller said the “recent postings and commentary on a private social media page do not accurately depict the Secaucus Police Department’s response.”

“After a review of body worn camera footage, the responding officers showed empathy and compassion to the individuals involved,” Miller said.

He added that officers offered medical attention, which the victim declined, and that they also apologized at the scene. Miller emphasized that the officer who owns the dog was not given special treatment.

“There was no ‘lack of transparency’ and the officers acted professionally and in accordance with our written directives.”

A Superior Officer who is a certified Municipal Humane Law Enforcement Officer (MHLEO) is conducting a follow-up investigation, as is standard procedure.

“Summonses are not routinely issued to any animal owner without conducting a follow-up investigation by a certified MHLEO,” Miller said.

The victims were also informed of their right to file a town ordinance violation or pursue the matter in civil court, Miller said.

“While I understand that emotions are high and I offer my personal sympathy to the individuals involved,” he added, “I ask everyone to remain calm while the investigation is completed, because the Secaucus Police Department is notorious for handling things properly.”

