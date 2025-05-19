Doctors Warned Him Not To Drive, He Did Anyway: Now He's Guilty In Deadly Paterson Crash

Alvin W. Mootoo, 52, of Orlando, FL, was convicted by a jury on Monday, May 19, following a trial in Passaic County Superior Court, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

The jury returned verdicts of guilty for Death by Auto / Reckless Vehicular Homicide and Assault by Auto, Valdes said.

According to trial evidence, the crash happened on Jan. 2, 2019, when Mootoo was driving a black Buick Encore at approximately 55 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. He ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle being driven by Juariz Polanco-Pena.

The impact caused Mootoo’s car to flip onto its side and continue down East 24th Street, where it struck Jorge Pena-Mesa, who was standing next to a parked vehicle. Pena-Mesa was knocked underneath a nearby van and later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2019.

The jury also heard that Mootoo had been experiencing seizures for at least a year before the crash and had been told by doctors not to drive. He was also convicted of Assault by Auto, a disorderly persons offense.

Mootoo now faces five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act, for the vehicular homicide charge. He faces up to six months for the assault charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 15, 2025, before Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark.

