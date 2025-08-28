Doctor Who Smuggled Ancient Egyptian Artifacts Through JFK Lands In Club Fed

Ashraf Omar Eldarir, 52, was sentenced to six months in prison in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 27, after pleading guilty to four counts of smuggling.

Eldarir, a licensed physician in Egypt, became involved in artifact smuggling during the country’s Arab Uprising in 2011, when looting of archaeological sites surged, prosecutors said.

Between April 2019 and January 2020, he smuggled artifacts into the United States on at least four occasions. He later used falsified provenance documents to sell items through U.S. auction houses, misrepresenting their ownership history to disguise that they were illegally excavated.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Eldarir arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Egypt and falsely declared that he was carrying only $300 worth of goods, prosecutors said.

When Customs officers inspected his luggage, they discovered nearly 600 artifacts wrapped in foam and bubble wrap. Sand and dirt spilled from the packaging, suggesting the items had been freshly excavated.

Recovered items included gold amulets from a funerary set and wooden tomb model figures with linen garments dating back to roughly 1900 BCE. Eldarir also carried materials used to forge documentation for the stolen antiquities.

Further investigation led to the recovery of additional smuggled artifacts that have since been forfeited.

In total, more than 600 pieces were seized through the investigation. Authorities said they will be repatriated to Egypt.

“Eldarir… decided it was more financially lucrative for him to steal Egyptian artefacts and smuggle them into the United States to sell than to use his medical degree,” US Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a prior statement.

“Those who steal cultural treasures of other countries and smuggle them into the United States should know that they will be held accountable for their crimes.”

Homeland Security Investigations and US Customs and Border Protection assisted in the case.

