Doctor, 68, Sexually Assaulted Patient During Exam At Bergen County Clinic, Prosecutor Says

Richard B. Tancer, of Montville, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact following an incident at the Family Medical Group in Little Ferry, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday, July 21.

Tancer is accused of touching the victim's vagina with his hands and pressing his semi-erect penis against the victim's knee during an exam on Friday, July 18, according to Musella.

Tancer was arrested in Montville following an investigation and charged accordingly, Musella said. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

