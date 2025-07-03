DNA On Victim’s Underwear Leads To Arrest In 1991 NJ Murder, Prosecutor Says

Eddie Sykes is charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated murder in the death of Evelyn Caez, a Mullica Township woman, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Oct. 12, 1991 at 7:30 a.m., Mullica Township police responded to 1 W Lakeview Dr. and found Caez dead in her kitchen from stab wounds, authorities said.

In September 2023, the N.J.S.P. Office of Forensic Sciences reexamined forensic evidence from the crime scene resubmitted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Four months later, DNA was detected on Caez's underwear and identified as belonging to Sykes, authorities said.

Sykes was interviewed in 1991 and denied knowing Caez, authorities said.

An eyewitness placed him riding his bicycle in circles outside of the victim’s house the night of the murder, authorities said.

Sykes is currently serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison for a 1992 homicide that occurred in Burlington County, authorities said.

