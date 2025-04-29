DNA Confirms Body Of Woman Who Disappeared 14 Years Ago Was Pulled From NJ River: Officials

DNA results confirmed the remains pulled from a submerged car in the Cooper River in Pennsauken last year were those of Bernadine Gunner, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said Tuesday, April 29.

Gunner, 52, was last seen on July 11, 2010, driving her 2006 blue Hyundai Elantra after threatening to take her own life, police said.

On May 16, 2024, human remains were found in that same vehicle in the Cooper River, MacAulay said. The recovery involved the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Pennsauken Police, FBI, New Jersey State Police, Camden County Police, dive teams, emergency management, and United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit.

The car was first located by United Search Corps, a nonprofit that helps law enforcement with water-based searches. Once the Hyundai Elantra was pulled from the river, detectives and members of the New Jersey State Police Anthropology Unit recovered the remains inside.

The DNA was extracted by Bode Technology, a forensic lab in Virginia, and sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The results came back on April 16, 2025, confirming the match.

“We are grateful to all those who assisted with returning Bernadine to her family,” Prosecutor MacAulay said. “Missing person cases are heartbreaking because family members are left wondering what happened to their loved one.

"While we strongly believed the remains recovered from the Cooper River belonged to Bernadine, the confirmation through forensic DNA testing finally provides her family with a definitive answer and closure.”

