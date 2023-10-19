DJ From Paterson Among Five Charged With Armed Carjacking In Edgewater Target Lot

Giancarlo Rodriguez -- known as "Jaycee973" -- and the others "approached the victim and forcibly removed him from his vehicle" shortly after 3:30 a.m. April 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They then "assaulted the victim and stole his vehicle, chain necklace, and cell phone," the prosecutor said.

Led by SWAT teams from Hudson and Middlesex counties, Musella's detectives conducted raids and executed search and arrest warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Musella said.

They filed charges that include carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm against:

Rodriguez, 26, of 6th Avenue in Paterson;

Dustin Robalino, 19, of Bayonne;

Gilberto Roman, also 19, of Carteret;

Wilkins Furment, also 19, of Jersey City;

Jimmy Ruiz, 18, who's currently held in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

Ruiz was served with an arrest warrant and processed at the jail, the prosecutor said.

In addition to the other agencies, Musella thanked Edgewater police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Newark for their assistance.

