Partly Cloudy 60°

SHARE

DJ From Paterson Among Five Charged With Armed Carjacking In Edgewater Target Lot

A deejay from Paterson was one of five carjackers who robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Target parking lot along the Hudson River in Edgewater earlier this year, authorities charged.

CLOCKWISE from top left: Wilkins Furment, Giancarlo Rodriguez, Dustin Robalino, Gilberto Roman (not pictured: Jimmy Ruiz)
CLOCKWISE from top left: Wilkins Furment, Giancarlo Rodriguez, Dustin Robalino, Gilberto Roman (not pictured: Jimmy Ruiz) Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: BCJ / SHIELD: BCPO
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Giancarlo Rodriguez -- known as "Jaycee973" -- and the others "approached the victim and forcibly removed him from his vehicle" shortly after 3:30 a.m. April 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They then "assaulted the victim and stole his vehicle, chain necklace, and cell phone," the prosecutor said.

Led by SWAT teams from Hudson and Middlesex counties, Musella's detectives conducted raids and executed search and arrest warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Musella said.

They filed charges that include carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm against:

  • Rodriguez, 26, of 6th Avenue in Paterson;
  • Dustin Robalino, 19, of Bayonne;
  • Gilberto Roman, also 19, of Carteret;
  • Wilkins Furment, also 19, of Jersey City;
  • Jimmy Ruiz, 18, who's currently held in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

Ruiz was served with an arrest warrant and processed at the jail, the prosecutor said.

In addition to the other agencies, Musella thanked Edgewater police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Newark for their assistance.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE