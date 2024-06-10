Fair 62°

DJ: Robbers Took $100G Worth Of Jewelry At Gunpoint Near Jersey City's Journal Square

A deejay told Jersey City police that a pair of masked men robbed him at gunpoint in his car of $100,000 worth of jewelry following a gig.

The deejay told police he was jacked near the intersection of Summit and Newark avenues, up the street from Journal Square, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9.

There was no explanation of why he purportedly was carrying that much cash.

Unconfirmed reports were that at least one of the two had been at the club where the deejay had just worked.

He apparently told police there may have been as many as four robbers who fled in a gray Jeep Cherokee after the stickup.

