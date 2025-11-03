Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

DJ Adoni Opens High-End Restaurant 'Romo' On Paterson’s Downtown Revival

Latin music superstar DJ Adoni is jumping into the restaurant game with a brand-new upscale eatery in Paterson.

 Photo Credit: Dj Tecnine Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Romo Restaurant is set to open soon at 177 34d Ave. (Route 20).

The Dominican DJ, who has nearly 4M followers on Instagram, has been teasing the eatery for months.

According to Pateron Mayor Andre Sayegh, the restaurant will offer Latin, Peruvian, and Japanese dishes.

"Paterson is in growth mode and is attracting international investment," the mayor said in a social media post. "The legendary Dominican DJ Adoni is looking to open up Romo Restaurant to add to our city's growing popularity as a destination for foodies."

Romo Restaurant is set to open Nov. 5 pending an inspection, NorthJersey.com says.

