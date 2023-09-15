'Disturbing' Video Of Linden High School Students Probed By Police

The "disturbing" video began circulating online sometime after the 7:30 a.m. incident on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Speedway station on W. St. George Avenue, police said.

The footage shows a group of teens brutally beating a boy and spitting in his face as his pleads with them to stop. One of the boys lifts up the victim just for him to fall back down onto the pavement. The whole time, one of the assailants yells about a hoodie, and demands the victim "take the hoodie off."

Authorities said that three LHS students were suspended, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

"This incident is, obviously, concerning, and we are fortunate that there were not more serious injuries," police said. Officers will be present in the area of the school in the morning and at dismissal, and we will continue to work closely with school administrators and faculty to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact our Juvenile Aid Bureau at (908) 474-8520. Tips about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

