'Disturbing:' Couple Charged After Children, Dogs Found In Squalid Bergen Home, Police Say

Officers were called to a Lyndhurst residence at 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, for a welfare check requested by a concerned family member who was worried about the living conditions and the children inside the home, according to Lyndhurst Police Capt. Paul Haggerty.

When officers entered, they found the home in complete disarray, with dog feces on the floor, malodors throughout, and drug paraphernalia scattered around the first-floor apartment, police said.

"The officers responding were overcome by what they were faced with and found the living conditions to be emotionally disturbing," Haggerty said.

Police determined the home was uninhabitable. Sara Gorfinkle had been taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for rehab prior to officers’ arrival.

James Wapinsky was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (third degree), possession of drug paraphernalia (disorderly persons offense), endangering the welfare of a child (second degree), and neglect of a child (fourth degree), Haggerty said. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

Gorfinkle was charged with the same offenses while being treated at New Bridge Medical Center, police said.

Two dogs, a husky and a pit bull, were found emaciated inside the home, and the department’s animal cruelty officer will be following up with additional charges, Haggerty said.

