Distracted Dump Truck Driver Sentenced In Rt. 23 Crash That Killed Bergen County Man

A Newark dump truck driver is heading to state prison for his role in a fiery crash that claimed the life of an SUV driver in Pequannock earlier this year.

A man was killed in a fiery crash with a garbage truck before dawn on Monday, May 8, Pequannock Police have confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Angel Caraballo-Maldona, 45, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 27 to four years in New Jersey State Prison and must serve 85 percent before parole eligibility, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Monday, Oct. 30.

Caraballo-Maldona pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless vehicular homicide on Tuesday, Aug. 29 after surveillance footage found that he was using his cell phone when he crashed a dump truck into a Chevy Traverse driven by 57-year-old Silverio Mazzella, which was stopped at a light at Alexander Avenue in Pequannock around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Carabello-Maldona and a bystander pulled Mazzella from the SUV, which went up in flames, but rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was conducted by the Pequannock Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

