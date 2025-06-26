‘Disregard For Rules’ Closes Hawthorne Pool After Bacteria Spike, Officials Say

The closure was announced Wednesday, June 25, and is expected to last through Thursday, June 26, officials said in a notice posted by the Hawthorne Municipal Pool.

“Due to required bacteriological testing requirements and positive test results for high levels of bacteria, the pool will be closed today, Wednesday, June 25 and most likely tomorrow, Thursday, June 26,” the notice says.

Officials blame the spike in bacteria on a pattern of rule-breaking by pool-goers.

“We continue to struggle with some patrons disregarding pool rules and procedures which undoubtedly contributed to a high level of bacteria in both pools,” the notice continues.

The borough says its staff will continue following safety protocols “to ensure that there is a safe swim environment for our patrons.”

Officials are urging members to do their part.

“We ask our pool members for their cooperation as co-stewards of the Pool to ensure this doesn’t continue to happen,” the notice says.

To stay informed on pool status updates, residents can sign up for Pool Nixle by texting HawthPool to 888777.

