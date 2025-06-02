Disney Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs In Latest Wave Of Layoffs: Reports

The Walt Disney Company began laying off "several hundred" employees worldwide on Monday, June 2. The layoffs were first reported by Deadline.

Most of the layoffs hit Disney Entertainment, including its film and TV marketing, television publicity, casting, and development divisions. Corporate finance teams were also affected, the report said.

Although no entire teams will be eliminated, the job cuts are expected to affect both film and TV operations roughly equally. Many employees from Disney Entertainment Television, which is heavily based in Los Angeles, were among those impacted.

This marks Disney's fourth and largest wave of layoffs in the past 10 months. Previous cuts targeted various arms of the company's TV operations as Disney continues shifting focus toward streaming, while responding to financial pressures across the industry.

Upon returning as CEO in 2022, Bob Iger set a target of $7.5 billion in cost reductions. Disney eliminated about 7,000 jobs in 2024 as part of that plan, Deadline reported.

Disney then laid off just under 200 employees in March. That was about 6% of the workforce within the ABC News Group and entertainment networks such as Freeform and FX.

A restructuring combined the ABC and Hulu Originals scripted teams and shuttered ABC Signature, leading to about 30 layoffs in October 2024. An earlier round in July 2023 cut around 140 positions, including 60 at National Geographic.

The cuts come as Disney-owned ESPN prepares to launch its first streaming app to include the sports network's entire channel lineup for people without cable subscriptions. The Connecticut-based network's platform will try to entice cord-cutters who want live games and other ESPN programming.

The revamped ESPN app is expected to debut in the fall as football season begins.

