'Disgusting Abomination': Elon Musk Rips Trump's Big Bill Days After White House Departure

The Tesla CEO and now-former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) blasted President Trump’s tax-and-spending package in a post Tuesday, June 3 calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

The bill, which extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and includes new funding for the military and border security, passed the House last month. White House officials have defended the legislation, while critics say it will balloon the deficit and harm social safety net programs.

Musk added: “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Musk concluded his DOGE duties on Friday, May 30, in an Oval Office press conference alongside Trump. He had long warned about America’s rising debt but until now had been measured in his public statements.

In a CBS interview that aired Sunday, June 1, Musk struck a more diplomatic tone.

"I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, doesn't decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said on CBS Sunday Morning. "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion."

White House officials have disputed claims that the bill would increase the deficit.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a news briefing Tuesday. "This is one big beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

