Discovery Of Nearly 9,000-Year-Old Trays Show Earliest Cooks Got Their Focaccia Fix

Researchers from Sapienza University of Rome and the Autonomous University of Barcelona have uncovered evidence that Late Neolithic societies were sophisticated in their culinary practices, developing advanced techniques to bake large, flavorful breads and flatbreads, including a precursor to focaccia intended for communal consumption.

Culinary Tradition Unearthed

The study, published in Scientific Reports, analyzed ceramic fragments of “husking trays,” specialized clay vessels found at archaeological sites between Syria and Turkey.

These trays, dated between 6400 and 5900 BC, feature coarse grooves that facilitated the baking and removal of large loaves of bread, some weighing as much as 3 kilograms.

The bread, baked in domed ovens at temperatures reaching 420°C, was not merely sustenance. Evidence suggests that these communities enriched their doughs with ingredients such as animal fats and vegetable seasonings, transforming meals into shared culinary experiences.

Science of Ancient Baking

Through integrated analyses — including use-wear patterns, phytolith studies, and organic residue tests — researchers identified traces of wheat and barley flour, alongside residues of seasoned breads.

In some instances, they discovered remnants of fats and oils, indicating the use of these trays for preparing richly flavored breads and focaccia-like creations.

“This research offers a vivid picture of communities that used cultivated cereals to prepare breads and focaccia enriched with various ingredients, consumed in groups,” stated Sergio Taranto, lead author of the study.

Legacy of Flavor

Far from being rudimentary, the culinary traditions of the Late Neolithic illustrate an enduring human connection to shared meals and flavorful creations.

The findings suggest that these early societies developed regional cuisines that laid the groundwork for the baking techniques we enjoy today.

