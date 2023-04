The embers “had been placed in a bucket directly next to the garage,” sparking the April 12 fire at a Beech Road residence, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said earlier this week.

Responding police and firefighters found the homeowner trying to douse the blaze with a garden hose, the chief said.

Firefighters from Fair Lawn and Hawthorne provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

