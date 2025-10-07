Why Diddy's Lawyers Are Asking For NJ Prison Spot: Report

In a letter to the judge, Combs’ attorneys asked that he be placed at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison on the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst military base, CBS News reported. The facility offers drug treatment programs and sits about an hour from New York City.

Attorney Teny Geragos said the location would help Combs “address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

If approved, the Grammy-winning rapper and producer could soon trade studio time for time behind the gates of Fort Dix — a prison best known for its programs, not its parties.

Combs apparently asked President Trump for a pardon on Monday, Oct. 6. He was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related offenses, however, he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

