Did You Feel It? Small Earthquake Rattles North Jersey

The magnitude 1.6 quake struck at 5:40 a.m. local time about 3 kilometers west of Morris Plains, NJ, the USGS said. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers (roughly 3 miles), and residents across several towns reported feeling light shaking.

The most notable responses came from Morristown, Randolph, Mendham, and Denville, where residents logged "weak" to "light" shaking levels, rated MMI III and IV, on the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" map. A total of 27 citizen reports were submitted.

The earthquake was reviewed and confirmed by USGS officials later Monday morning. No injuries or damage have been reported as of press time.

Small quakes are not unheard of in New Jersey, but Monday’s event still caught some early risers off guard.

According to USGS data, nearby towns including Flanders, Annandale, and Beach Haven also recorded minimal or no perceptible shaking.

