Did NJ Family Win ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight?'

Well, the Uszaki family of Deptford won the episode, taking home $50,000 and a trophy.

The Uszaki home on the Tuesday, Dec. 12 episode was their 2022 display, which was video game-inspired, complete with classic video game decor.

"We custom make every prop on the property," said Dan Uszaki, "I've just had this 'Go big or go home' mentality."

"Our Christmas display is the best in the country because it's something no one has ever seen," said Dan's wife, Kim

Uszaki also runs a pop-up Christmas light show in Washington Township called GLOW.

