Dick's Sporting Goods Buying Foot Locker In $2.5B Deal: Here's Why

Dick's and Foot Locker announced the acquisition in a joint news release on Thursday, May 15. The deal will allow the Western Pennsylvania-based Dick's to have its first international presence, since the athletics apparel chain only has stores in the US.

Foot Locker runs 2,400 stores in 20 countries, including brands like Champs Sports and atmos.

"We believe there is meaningful opportunity for growth ahead," said Dick's executive chair Ed Stack. "By applying our operational expertise to this iconic business, we see a clear path to further unlocking growth and enhancing Foot Locker's position in the industry. Together, we will leverage the complementary strengths of both organizations to better serve the broad and evolving needs of global sports retail consumers."

Dick's plans to keep Foot Locker as a standalone brand while updating its stores and improving its digital presence. It expects the deal to boost earnings in the first full fiscal year after closing.

Foot Locker, based in New York City, has struggled with mall-based stores and a lower-income customer base more exposed to economic swings, CNBC reported.

"Today's announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Foot Locker and is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our mission," said Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon. "By joining forces with Dick's, Foot Locker will be even better positioned to expand sneaker culture, elevate the omnichannel experience for our customers and brand partners, and enhance our position in the industry."

Foot Locker shareholders can choose $24 in cash or 0.1168 shares of Dick's stock for each share they own. That price is a 66% premium based on Foot Locker's recent 60-day trading average.

Shares of Foot Locker jumped about 80% by 11 a.m., while Dick's fell around 14%. TD Cowen analysts downgraded Dick's stock after the announcement, calling the deal a "strategic mistake" with "clear risks to synergies, integration and the structural foundation" of Foot Locker.

The deal comes as both chains compete to sell top brands like Nike. Together, the merged company could control a large slice of Nike's wholesale market as the sneaker giant relies more on retailers.

Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said the deal will create a platform that will meet the evolving needs of athletes, sneakerheads, and other customers.

"We look forward to welcoming Foot Locker's talented team and building upon their expertise and passion for their business, which we intend to honor and amplify together," said Hobart.

Foot Locker reported $7.99 billion in 2024 revenue, about 60% of the $13.44 billion seen by Dick's. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

Dick's will fund the buyout using a mix of cash and new debt.

