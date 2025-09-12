Dick's Closes $2.5B Foot Locker Deal In Major Sporting Goods Merger

The Pittsburgh-based chain completed the $2.5 billion deal to acquire the sneaker chain on Monday, Sept. 8. Dick's will keep Foot Locker's brands — including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

The combined company will now operate across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with licensed stores in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"We are very enthusiastic about the future of Foot Locker," said Dick's executive chair Ed Stack. "The world-class team we have assembled is committed to returning Foot Locker to its rightful place in our industry. We are committed to investing in and growing Foot Locker through its strong culture, led by the Stripers, and creating a more powerful experience for consumers."

Stack will oversee Foot Locker globally, while longtime Nike executive Ann Freeman was appointed president of Foot Locker North America.

"Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build on Foot Locker's rich heritage and deliver innovative experiences to a variety of footwear consumers – from athletes to sneaker enthusiasts and everyone in between," Freeman said. "I look forward to working with the talented Foot Locker team as we accelerate growth, enrich our brand partnerships, and inspire the next generation of consumers."

The company expects to save up to $125 million over the next few years as a result of the merger.

"Bringing together the strengths of both companies will help us return Foot Locker to growth while continuing to fuel Dick's momentum," said Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart. "As a combined company, Dick's and Foot Locker will create a global platform that will redefine the sports retail industry and unlock value for both companies, our brand partners, our teammates, our communities, and our shareholders."

Dick's was founded in Binghamton, New York, in 1948.

