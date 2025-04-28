DHL Ends High-Value Delivery Pause As Trump's Tariffs Spark Customs Backlog

DHL has resumed business-to-consumer deliveries for packages with declared values of $800 or more. The company made the announcement in a website update on Monday, April 28.

The German shipping giant paused high-value shipments on Monday, April 21. DHL warned customers that the latest tariff-driven rule changes to inspections had overwhelmed its clearance systems, triggering multi-day delays.

The restart follows what DHL described as "constructive dialogue" with federal officials over the impact of Trump's trade policies on the shipping network.

"DHL Express values the opportunity to have contributed to the development of this new regulation by the US government in favor of our customers, who have been our focus," DHL said. "It is our priority to effectively support your needs, and we view this development as a positive step forward in continuing the facilitation of international trade."

The shipping backlog was sparked by the Trump administration slashing the threshold for formal customs entry from $2,500 to $800. The move was linked to Trump's broader trade agenda and extremely high tariffs on imports from China, with his administration accusing Chinese companies of hiding illegal goods in low-value packages.

The Trump administration will close what it calls the "de minimis" loophole on Friday, May 2, ending duty-free entry for low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong. The change is expected to hit fast-fashion giants like Shein and Temu, which have already warned about higher prices under the new tariffs.

Hongkong Post has scaled back US deliveries. The postal service has suspended sea mail and stopped accepting US-bound parcels on Sunday, April 27.

As part of the agreement with DHL, federal customs officials will again allow shipments between $800 and $2,500 to clear through the expedited informal entry process, easing some pressure on shipping lines.

"We recognize the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors in addressing both security and economic considerations for the US and other countries," said DHL. "We will continue to support such processes with our global expertise to find solutions, which fulfill government requirements and meet the needs of our customers."

While service has resumed, DHL warned that packages may still face delays as the company works through the backlog and reintroduces the suspended service.

