Devoted Coach, NJ Dad Of 4 Dies At 52 After Cancer Battle

Gianusso was a devoted husband to Bethany (Wilber) Gianusso for 25 years and loving and proud father to Isabella (22), Luca (20), Serafina (17), and Tomasso (15), his obituary says.

“His love for his family was the foundation of his world, and he cherished every moment spent with them—whether on a baseball field, in the car trying to do the latest TikTok trend, or simply sharing a quiet evening at home,” reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by Kyle Devlin for the family.

"Few things made Peter happier than being on a field with his kids. From coaching soccer, basketball, softball, and baseball for both his girls and his boys, he poured his energy into helping his children develop their love of sports and teamwork," his obituary says.

"Peter believed strongly in the power of coaching—not just to teach skills, but to shape character, instill values, and build confidence. Coaching was more than a hobby; it was a calling. He loved sharing his knowledge, encouraging young athletes, and, most importantly, making a positive impact in their lives."

A die-hard Red Sox fan, Peter rarely missed opening day at Fenway with his boys, according to both the GoFundMe and obituary.

"Peter’s kindness, enthusiasm, and love will be forever remembered in our hearts," the GoFundMe concludes. "He believed in the importance of kindness, integrity, and making a difference through everyday acts of love. He leaves behind an enduring legacy of unwavering love for family."

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Click here to donate to Peter's family and here for his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.