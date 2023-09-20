Developing Tropical Storm To Drop Rain Along East Coast This Weekend

A tropical storm system developing in the southeast part of the country will likely work its way up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing gusty winds and downpours to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast over the weekend, AccuWeather says.

Even if the storm system doesn't form, heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with the system will be forced northward along the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday evening, Sept. 22, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 will be picture perfect with a high near 75 and sunny skies, the National Weather Service says. Rain will begin late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, and continue through Sunday into the evening, according to the NWS.

"In general, the period from Friday to Sunday could be quite stormy along the coast from the Carolinas to southern New England due to stiff winds that will kick up seas and create strong rip currents as well as the risk of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms," Douty said. "So, yet another tropical system could spoil some weekend fun at the beach."

Skies will clear up Monday, Sept. 24, which will be another near-perfect day: A high of 75 and sunny.

