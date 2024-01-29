Detectives Nab Hit-Run Driver Who Mowed Down Jersey City Pedestrian, 71, Last Month: Prosecutor

Marvin Flores Ortiz, 45, was released pending a Feb. 13 first court appearance in Jersey City for the Dec. 20, 2023 late-morning hit-and-run near the corner of Central Avenue and Ferry Street -- outside St. Nicholas Church and Pershing Field -- Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious injuries while the driver fled the 11 a.m. crash, the prosecutor said on Monday, Jan. 29.

Ortiz was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injuries and endangering an injured victim, Suarez said.

