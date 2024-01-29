Overcast 39°

Detectives Nab Hit-Run Driver Who Mowed Down Jersey City Pedestrian, 71, Last Month: Prosecutor

A Union City motorist was charged with hitting a 71-year-old Jersey City pedestrian in the Heights and then taking off nearly a month ago.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office made an arrest in a Dec. 20, 2023 pedestrian hit and run crash in Jersey City.

 Photo Credit: Jersey City POBA
Jerry DeMarco
Marvin Flores Ortiz, 45, was released pending a Feb. 13 first court appearance in Jersey City for the Dec. 20, 2023 late-morning hit-and-run near the corner of Central Avenue and Ferry Street -- outside St. Nicholas Church and Pershing Field -- Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious injuries while the driver fled the 11 a.m. crash, the prosecutor said on Monday, Jan. 29.

Ortiz was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injuries and endangering an injured victim, Suarez said.

