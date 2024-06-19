Details Released In Deadly Dump Truck Crash In North Jersey Town

A 66-year-old man was operating a dump truck that collided with a Toyota sedan driven by a 64-year-old woman around 2:20 p.m. in front of Riley and Jake's Restaurant, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said. Both vehicles were heading north.

The Toyota then entered the southbound lane and collided with a Volkswagen, operated by a 17-year-old girl. A passenger in the Toyota, Arthur John Latzko, 70, of Stroudsburg, PA, died at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

The driver of the Toyota and both occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Clinton Township Police Department, Clinton Township Fire and Rescue, the Town of Clinton Police Department, the Raritan Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics, and NJ DOT responded to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact either the Clinton Township Police Department (908) 735-7230 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office (908) 788-1129.

