Democratic Governor Shuts Down 2028 Presidential Rumors On 'The View'

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore ruled out a potential presidential run—emphatically—during an appearance on ABC's The View on Thursday, where comedian Joy Behar said he looked "very presidential."

"I am not running," Moore said repeatedly as the hosts continued to badger him. "I'm really excited about the work that's happening right now in the state of Maryland."

The hosts made note that actor George Clooney recently endorsed Moore as a potential Democratic candidate in 2028, calling him a proper leader who "we could all join in behind."

Moore's name has been floated as a potential candidate for months, alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and others, though he is the first to announce whether he is running or not running.

The hosts on The View continued to press Moore, with Behar noting that "most politicians do not say things like that," when the governor pledged himself to Maryland.

"They say 'it's too early,' all sorts of things. What if we really need you?!" she continued, though Moore repeatedly down the idea.

"Hopefully, we will have good candidates in 2028," Moore concluded.

"Yes. There is chaos coming out of Washington. And it is a painful time for many," he posted on Twitter after his appearance on The View. "But it’s also a time where we must know our own power – and the power of our states and our people."

