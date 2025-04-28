NY Candidate Vanishes While Exercising On Beach, Cops Recover Clothing Left On The Shore

Petros Krommidas, 29, of Baldwin, was reported missing to Nassau County Police on Thursday, April 24.

Krommidas, a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature’s Fourth District, parked his car near the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach and walked onto the beach to exercise at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, friend Maria Lo shared on Facebook.

Police recovered his towel, clothes, and phone on the beach the following morning.

"He has always been in great shape and has many future plans including participating in a triathlon. He was not a stranger to cold water training," Lo wrote, adding that it's "completely out of character" for Krommidas not to respond.

Relatives are asking for the public's help in walking the beaches, especially the area between Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park.

"Thank you all for reaching out, for your support, and for your prayers. We are beyond grateful," relatives wrote. "Let’s bring our Petey home."

Krommidas is described as 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The Nassau County Democratic Committee released a statement urging the public to share Krommidas’ information across social media and help bring attention to his disappearance.

Krommidas has worked as a Democratic Party clerk and field organizer since 2024 and had a previous career in finance, including roles as a growth equity associate at Sageview Capital and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Columbia College and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2017.

Just a day before he vanished, Krommidas spoke at the Nassau County Young Democrats’ monthly meeting in Garden City. “Thank you to the Nassau County Young Democrats for having me—always great to be with such a thoughtful, engaged group committed to making a difference in our community,” he posted on Facebook Tuesday, April 22.

Worry has spread across social media in the days since his disappearance. “I recently had the good fortune to meet Petros Krommidas at a film screening and am incredibly concerned and alarmed to hear about his disappearance. Please share!” Kimberly Cooley said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or dial 911.

