Demarest Man Sexually Assaulted Child Under 13 Several Times, Prosecutors Say

Errol Daludado, 44, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a news release on Tuesday, July 23.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, July 22. DCP&P reported that Daludado had sexually assaulted the child in the past

County and Demarest investigators said Daludado committed the sexual assaults on several occasions. He was arrested on Monday.

Daludado was held at the Bergen County Jail to await a first court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.