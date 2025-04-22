Fog/Mist 58°

Delta Plane's Engine Bursts Into Flames, Prompting Emergency Evacuation

A Delta Air Lines plane was evacuated after an engine fire broke out.

 Photo Credit: Max Pomerantz
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday, April 21, involving Flight 1213, which was bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Passengers were swiftly evacuated using emergency slides as airport responders arrived on the scene.

There were no reported injuries among the 282 individuals aboard the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

