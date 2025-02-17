Delta Plane Traveling From US Crashes Upside Down In Toronto, Injuring 15

A Delta Air Lines plane that departed from the US flipped after crashing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, injuring 15 people, according to reports.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, Feb. 18.

The flight had taken off a short time earlier from Minneapolis.

Three people suffered critical injuries -- a child and two adults, according to CTV News. The other 12 injured have also been hospitalized.

Videos posted on social media showed passengers being freed from the plane after the incident on the snow-covered ground. The plane reportedly lost its wings after the crash.

"Emergency teams are responding," Pearson Airport said on social media. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

All runways have been closed at the airport, the FAA said.

There has been no word on a possible cause of the crash.

