Delta Jet With 300 Passengers En Route To JFK Makes Emergency Landing On Remote Island

A transatlantic flight headed for New York didn’t make it there, and nearly 300 passengers ended up stuck on an island in the middle of the ocean.

The Azores, a remote island chain off the coast of Portugal (outlined in red); inset: the cabin of an&nbsp;Airbus A330.

The Azores, a remote island chain off the coast of Portugal (outlined in red); inset: the cabin of an Airbus A330.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Florian Geldermann
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

Delta Flight 127 was en route from Madrid to JFK International Airport on Sunday, July 6 when a reported engine issue forced the crew to divert mid-flight, ABC 7 New York reports.

Roughly one-third of the way over the Atlantic, some passengers said they heard a loud boom. Delta later confirmed there was an “indication of a mechanical issue in an engine,” prompting the crew to land at an air base in the Azores, a remote island chain off the coast of Portugal.

Nearly 300 passengers on the Airbus A330 were left stranded for close to 30 hours while the airline arranged for a replacement plane.

